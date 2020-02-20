The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) is inviting students in grades 6-12 and parents to attend the free Teen Leadership Summit on Saturday, March 7.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Summit High School, 15551 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
This year’s Teen Leadership Summit will feature presentations by Rachel’s Challenge and Juan Arambul from ANEW Project.
Teens will also have the opportunity to attend interactive workshops on the topics of digital kindness, career readiness, mental health, and leadership development.
There will also be two parent workshops on the effects of vamping and college readiness, along with a resource fair that will host local colleges and businesses.
There will be a free giveaway for the first 100 people who register. For more information, call (909) 349-6960. To register, visit https://myacteensummit2020.eventbrite.com.
