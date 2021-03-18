The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) will host its annual Teen Leadership Summit virtually this year during the week of April 5-9.
The free, five-day event is for students in 6th through 12th grade and their parents and is designed to motivate and educate youth on how to become leaders in their communities and their personal lives.
This year’s Teen Leadership Summit keynote speaker is Nathan Houston, who will engage teens through his discussion titled, “7 Steps to Impact.”
Houston is director of professional development and bullying prevention coordinator for the Centers for Fathers and Families and an advocate for the importance of afterschool programs.
The event will be hosted daily via Zoom from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Interested persons can register at http://ow.ly/2B4z50DTIaU. The first 100 registered participants will receive a gift.
For more information, call (909) 349-6960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.