A teenage boy was shot and wounded during an altercation near Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga on the night of Aug. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
School was not in session at the time. The incident took place outside the stadium where Etiwanda was hosting a football game.
At 8:23 p.m., deputies responded to a large group of juveniles fighting in the street in front of the school.
During the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm, and the juveniles ran from the scene.
Deputies located a 16-year-old male juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.
There were no other reports of injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Brandt at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.