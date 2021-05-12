A 17-year-old girl from Florida who was a human trafficking victim was rescued from a Fontana hotel on May 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 7:30 a.m., San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force investigators received information from the National Human Trafficking Hotline indicating that the teenager was asking for help to escape her traffickers.
The victim had contacted employees at the front lobby of a hotel on Valley Boulevard, telling them she was being held and forced to prostitute herself at the direction of the unidentified adult male and female suspects. She was in fear for her safety and was aware the two suspects were there looking for her to make her leave with them.
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station, along with Fontana Police Department officers, immediately responded to the location to contact and secure the victim's safety. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim but were unable to find the suspects who had left prior to their arrival.
During their contact with the victim, investigators confirmed she was a reported missing juvenile from Florida since January. Investigators were also able to determine the victim had been brought to California by the suspects with the intention of exploiting her in the commercialized sex industry. The victim indicated she had been both physically and emotionally abused by the suspects while being forced to perform acts of prostitution on their behalf.
"Fortunately, the victim took the first opportunity to escape the suspects and contact hotel employees for help," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Investigators provided the victim with access to medical care, resources, and assistance in getting her safely returned to her family.
The suspects in this crime have not yet been located. This investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case. They are asking that anyone with information contact the county's Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
