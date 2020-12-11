A one-year-old boy was allegedly abused by a teenage girl in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 6 at about 1 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station received a call for service regarding several videos of a child being abused that were posted on a personal social media page. The videos revealed someone slapping a small child across the face and the child's head being bounced against a mattress several times.
The investigation revealed that the suspect was identified as the victim's 14-year-old sibling and the incident took place in the 18000 block of Athol Avenue.
The victim is safe and was did not require medical attention, the Sheriff's Department said.
The unidentified teenager was released to her parent. The completed investigation will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review.
Fontana Station detectives determined the videos have been removed from social media.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at the Fontana Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
