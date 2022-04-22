A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly possessing two undetectable firearms ("ghost guns") and an illegal ammunition magazine after lying about being robbed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 21 at about 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a possible armed suspect in the 11800 block of Linden Street in Bloomington. The reporting party told deputies that the suspect told his family he was threatened by a subject with a firearm, who stole money from him, and was outside of their residence.
Deputies arrived, located a vehicle described in the call, and completed a high-risk traffic stop. All the involved parties were safely detained.
Through investigation, deputies determined the 14-year-old stole from his family and offered the money to other people. The alleged robbery and threats were determined to be unfounded.
During the investigation, the 14-year-old was found to be in possession of the "ghost guns" and an unlawful high-capacity magazine.
The suspect was arrested for both charges. He was issued a citation and released to his parents.
