Detectives have identified and arrested a teenage suspect who allegedly shot at a vehicle during an apparent road rage incident in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on July 24 in the area of Del Rosa Drive and Pacific Street in Highland. The suspect, driving a black Mini Cooper, fired one bullet from a pistol at the victim.
The shooting happened following an incident in which the victim yelled at the suspect after a traffic collision was narrowly avoided between both vehicles, the Sheriff’s Department said.
After the shooting, the Mini Cooper fled the area. No injuries were reported.
The incident was captured on video surveillance.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Highland resident Jeremiah Mendoza. A warrant for Mendoza's arrest and a search warrant for his residence were authored.
On Aug. 24, detectives and deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station served a search warrant at Mendoza's residence. Mendoza was located at the residence and was arrested on a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as an unrelated outstanding active warrant. He was booked into Central Detention Center with a $300,000 bail.
