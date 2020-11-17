A teenager was involved in a rollover vehicle collision in southern Fontana on Nov. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Beech Avenue and Trillium Way, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
The 19-year-old male driver was inside the vehicle at the time of the call. Once officers arrived on scene, the driver was out of the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, Anderson said.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
