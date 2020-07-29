A teenager told officers that he accidentally shot himself in the hand, but the gun could not be found, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 27 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex after the 19-year-old male was found in the middle of the complex with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, police said.
The victim was found to have a loaded handgun magazine in his pocket, but the firearm was not there. The victim refused to provide details regarding where the incident occurred or the location of the firearm, police said.
An area check for the firearm with the assistance of a K9 was met with negative results.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and the case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.
