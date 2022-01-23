A teenager who was holding a loaded firearm was arrested by police in Fontana on Jan. 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Juniper Avenue and Valley Boulevard for California vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 23.
As the vehicle yielded, a rear passenger got out of the vehicle holding a firearm in his hand, police said. The subject immediately fled on foot and the officer gave chase. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was apprehended in a nearby neighborhood. Officers recovered the loaded firearm.
Three additional occupants inside of the vehicle were confirmed to be documented gang members, police said.
The original subject was determined to be 17 years old and booked into juvenile hall on a weapons charge, police said.
