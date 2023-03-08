Three armed robbery suspects, all of them teenagers, were arrested after a pursuit in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 6 at about 10:19 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store at Citrus and Jurupa avenues.
The three suspects entered the store with a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspects left, running to a waiting vehicle parked a block away.
“Thanks to a great initial investigation by patrol officers, and follow-up by our detectives and gang unit, the suspects were identified,” said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. “Several search warrants were served and the firearm used in the robbery was recovered.”
On March 8 at about 2:45 p.m., officers located a vehicle that was wanted in connection with the armed robbery.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, running through several red lights and stop signs.
The suspect vehicle was PIT maneuvered near Miller and Locust avenues in eastern Fontana, causing the car to crash into a power pole. The suspects — an 18-year-old and two juveniles — were then taken into custody.
