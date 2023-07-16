Temperatures are expected to stay above 100 degrees in Fontana during the next several days.
Residents are urged to stay inside and away from the heat as much as possible.
Every day through July 17, some of the City of Fontana recreation facilities will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for residents to enjoy air conditioning. These cooling facilities are:
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue
• Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue
• Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway.
----- HERE IS THE FORECAST:
Sunday, July 16 — Sunny, with a high near 103. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday, July 17 — Sunny, with a high near 101.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday, July 18 — Sunny, with a high near 102.
