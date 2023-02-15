Ten new Fontana Police Department officers were sworn in during a ceremony at the City Council meeting on Feb. 14.
The officers, who were introduced by Police Chief Billy Green and sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren, included several who grew up in Fontana.
Officer Brian Zozaya was a Fontana Police Explorer and Police Cadet until he was promoted to a police officer trainee. He earned a degree from the University of Redlands and graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy as the class sergeant.
Other new officers:
• Nathaniel Beltran grew up in the Inland Empire and attended Cal State San Bernardino, where he obtained a degree in criminal justice. He served with the Fontana P.D. as a police cadet for four years prior to attending the police academy.
• Albert Charco is a graduate of Cal State Los Angeles. He worked for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for 3.5 years as a jail deputy prior to coming to Fontana.
• Dominick Delgado-Oramas is a Fontana native and a graduate of Etiwanda High School. He continued his education and graduated from Cal State University of San Bernardino with a BA in business management.
• Benjamin Eguabor also grew up in Fontana. He graduated from Kaiser High School, where he played basketball. After earning two associates degrees in junior college, he received his bachelor’s degree from American Public University. He became a cadet with the Fontana P.D. in August of 2021 before being promoted to officer trainee.
• Cassandra Gonzalez is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona. She grew up in the Inland Empire and was a Police Explorer with the Ontario Police Department during high school. She was a police cadet with the Fontana P.D. prior to starting the police academy.
• Gustavo Lazcano is from Illinois and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor of arts in sociology. He was an officer for the City of Chicago for six years and then lateraled to the Village of Lake Bluff before coming west to California.
• Cipriano Lopez is a graduate of Cal State San Bernardino and worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for eight years prior to joining the Fontana P.D.
• Manuel Munoz grew up in the Riverside area. He enlisted in the Marine Reserves after high school for six years, was a corporal, and worked in aviation maintenance for drones until he was honorably discharged.
• Kyrha Radford grew up in the Inland Empire and graduated from Cal Baptist University. Radford was also a police cadet prior to attending the police academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.