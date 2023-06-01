A car smashed into the front of a Target store in Fontana on May 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Target at 15272 Summit Avenue and discovered that a white Tesla had driven through the front glass doors of the building.
The driver of the vehicle required assistance to get out of the Tesla and was treated at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department medics.
The driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for complaints of pain.
Two dogs were inside the Tesla, and Fontana Animal Control promptly responded and took possession of the uninjured dogs. The animals were taken to the Riverside County Animal Shelter for housing until the owner could arrange to pick them up.
“Fortunately, no one else was injured in the crash,” said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. “The City of Fontana building inspector also responded to the scene and reported no structural damage.”
