Thanks to the determination and diligence of a trainee officer, two suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 22 at about 12:45 a.m., Trainee Officer Dominique Anesetti responded to the 8600 block of Laurel Avenue for a report of a shooting from a vehicle at a house. She located numerous shell casings on the scene and obtained video footage that showed the suspect vehicle. She collected evidence and statement from people in the neighborhood.
Her shift ended, and she returned to work on Jan. 23. After the patrol briefing, Anesetti completed an extensive area check and found the suspect vehicle in the area of Mango and Merrill avenues. She conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle.
Anesetti located a firearm, half an ounce of cocaine, a full-face ski mask, ammunition, and a digital scale, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
“She ran the serial number to the gun and discovered it was used in the commission of a felony in the state of Washington,” Romero said. “Additionally, the casings from the firearm matched the casings found at the crime scene.”
One of the suspects was found to be a convicted felon. As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Oscar Martinez and 26-year-old Irvin Sanchez were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
“Even though she is still in training, Officer Anesetti completed a significant investigation that would make any veteran officer proud,” Romero said.
