Cars were lined up for blocks in downtown Fontana to receive food during CityLink's Thanksgiving Mobile Food Basket distribution on Nov. 19.
During the event, which was coordinated through Water of Life Community Church, a total of 1,459 baskets were given away, which included 150 that were delivered to shut-in senior citizens.
Then on Nov. 21, an additional 50 baskets were provided for residents of Mango Villas and Laurel Woods apartments in Fontana.
"The majority of the food donations were given by the very generous congregants of Water of Life Community Church and Fontana Water Company," said Anna Ulibarri, who coordinated the distribution.
Serving with the CityLink staff were members of the California Highway Patrol and 150 Water of Life faithful volunteers, she said.
"Our valued partner, Anthem Health Care, provided a pizza lunch for all the volunteers who served at the distribution," Ulibarri said. "Many were blessed and appreciative of the support during these very trying times."
CityLink offers help throughout each year for Fontana residents, many of whom have been enduring particularly difficult circumstances in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
----- CITYLINK is also providing rental assistance for Fontana residents who are struggling to pay their rent. Applications are now being accepted. Persons are urged to call (909) 803-1059, ext. 2206 for qualifying details.
