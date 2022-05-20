The number of homeless people in Fontana has gone up during the past two years, a new report said.
Fontana had 116 homeless persons in 2020, but that number increased to 156 this year, according to the 2022 Point-In-Time Count which was conducted on Feb. 24 by San Bernardino County officials.
Seven of the Fontana homeless individuals were described as “sheltered” and the other 149 were “unsheltered,” the report said.
Volunteers who helped the county with the report were able to administer surveys to 90 of the homeless individuals, and of those, 67 persons were male and 23 were female. The 25-39 age group had the highest number of people with 29.
Of the 90 people, 32 became homeless for the first time during the past year, while 20 were chronically homeless (which is defined as being homeless for one year or more and having a disabling condition such as mental illness, chronic health condition, and a physical disability). In addition, 29 homeless people were released from a correctional institution during the past year.
Two nearby cities, Rancho Cucamonga and Rialto, saw declines in their homeless populations. Rancho went from 54 to 47 and Rialto dropped from 115 to 70 since 2020.
However, some other cities in the county had increases.
The City of San Bernardino had by far the most homeless people with 1,350. Nearly half of unsheltered adults who agreed to be surveyed said that the city in which they first became homeless was San Bernardino (47 percent).
Other cities with more homeless than Fontana were Victorville (455), Colton (199), Ontario (193), and Redlands (184).
----- OVERALL IN THE COUNTY, the report said that there was a 6.6 percent increase in the total number of homeless, sheltered and unsheltered, which is a vast improvement over the 20 percent increase that was seen in 2020, the county said in a news release. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 count.
This year’s count found 3,333 homeless persons in the county compared to 3,125 found in 2020. However, the unsheltered population decreased by one, from 2,390 in 2020 to 2,389 this year. This zero percent increase shows dramatic progress as each of the three previous counts in 2020, 2019, and 2018 showed double-digit percentage increases, the county said.
“The fact that we have not seen an increase in our unsheltered homeless population in the midst of a historic economic downturn shows that the county and our partners have done a remarkable job of getting people into housing who would otherwise be living on the streets,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “However, our work is just beginning. Very soon the county will unveil a homeless strategic action plan that will bring a collective impact focus on public and private partnership to prevent and reduce homelessness throughout San Bernardino County.”
Through various funding sources, the region has assisted with housing and sheltering 2,000 unduplicated individuals since March 2020, nearly 800 of whom were referred to permanent housing.
“Finding shelter for homeless families and individuals is only part of the picture,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford, who serves on the county’s Interagency Council on Homelessness. “We also must provide wraparound services such as mental health care, addiction treatment, financial counseling and other aid that helps people rebuild their lives. The county’s new homeless strategic action plan brings all of our programs, services, and partners together so we can address the root causes of homelessness and help people get off the streets for good.”
“I would like to show my greatest gratitude towards the joint efforts of the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership, all the volunteers who went out of their way to assist, the San Bernardino County Community Revitalization - Office of Homeless Services, and the Institute for Urban Initiatives for their count of unsheltered homeless in our county,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., who also serves on the Interagency Council on Homelessness. “Our work here is just beginning, but the fact that we are seeing a lot of our funding sources such as Project Roomkey, and assistance from Social Work Action Group (SWAG) make a positive impact, while housing thousands of homeless means we are in the right direction. The county’s new homeless strategic plan that is to be unveiled is going to make a difference and impact many aspects of fighting to reduce homelessness in our county.”
