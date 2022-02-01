Following a surge of COVID-19 cases in early January, the number of new infections has finally started to decline in San Bernardino County, indicating that the outbreak caused by the Omicron variant may have hit its peak.
As of Feb. 1, a total of 523,009 cases have been reported in the county, according to the county’s COVID-19 website. There have also been 6,258 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
Hospitalizations were down slightly, with 1,202 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county’s hospitals.
In Fontana, there were 65,411 cases and 658 deaths.
Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, which greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.
In Fontana, the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue offers COVID-19 tests and vaccinations Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about vaccinations and testing, visit sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911.
