There have been more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus among children in Fontana, according to statistics compiled by San Bernardino County.
Overall in the county, 1,650 children (ages 5-19) have tested positive for coronavirus as of July 16.
Fontana has the second-highest number of cases for children in the county with 257. That number represents close to 10 percent of the total cases among all ages in Fontana, which was 2,662.
The City of San Bernardino has the most coronavirus cases for children with 334.
Among cities near Fontana, Ontario has 173 cases among children, Rialto has 119, Colton has 85, and Rancho Cucamonga 73.
With children scheduled to begin their 2020-2021 school year in August, there has been much concern about whether students will be safe from COVID-19 when they are eventually permitted to attend school in person. Concerns have also been expressed about the safety of teachers and other staff members at schools due to the coronavirus.
----- THE COUNTY also provided statistics about the number of residents (of all ages) from each school district who have contracted COVID-19.
• The Fontana Unified School District has 192,878 people within its district boundaries (including the unincorporated western area of Fontana). There are 2,279 community cases of coronavirus, or 1,182 per 100,000 residents.
• The Etiwanda School District (K-8) has 97,521 people and 679 coronavirus cases within the boundaries of its district, which includes residents of northwestern Fontana as well as Rancho Cucamonga.
• The Colton Joint Unified School District has 118,766 residents within its boundaries. It has 1,613 community cases or 1,358 per 100,000 residents.
• The Rialto Unified School District, which has 127,066 residents, has 1,582 community cases or 1,245 per 100,000 residents.
• The San Bernardino City Unified School District has 267,427 people within its boundaries. It has 3,551 cases or 1,328 per 100,000.
