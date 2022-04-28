There is still time for interested persons and groups to sign up to participate in the Fontana Days Parade.
The parade, which is returning in-person this year after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 concerns, will take place in the downtown area on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Several marching bands, dancers, sports teams, and community organizations are expected to be involved in the parade, which will start at the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
The Exchange Club of Fontana and the City of Fontana are coordinating the event.
Persons who would like to take part in the parade can sign up at fontanadays.com. For more information, email exchangeclubfontana@gmail.com.
