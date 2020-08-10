A total of 13 candidates have pulled nomination papers for seats on the Fontana City Council in the Nov. 3 presidential general election, according to the Fontana City Clerk's Office.
The official certified list of candidates will be announced after Aug. 14 by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office.
In District 2, incumbent Jesse Sandoval will be running for a third four-year term. He will be opposed by Priscilla Linares, Sophia Holguin, Jenique Sanders, Jesse Cerda, and Michael Gonzalez. District 2 includes much of the central area of Fontana.
In District 3, seven candidates are vying for a seat. They are Amy Malone, David Martinez, Dawn Dooley, Erick Lopez, LaShunda Martin, Linda Richardson, and Peter Garcia (who has been a member of the Fontana School Board since 2016). District 3 includes the eastern and northeastern areas of Fontana.
Fontana is divided into four districts for representation on the City Council. Districts 1 and 4 are not being contested this year.
