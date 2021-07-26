About 5,000 backpacks will be given away at a huge event in San Bernardino on Saturday, July 31.
The drive-through event, which is supported by several organizations, will be for students who are pre-K through grade 12 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Government Center, 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue.
Also at the free event, organizers will be giving away free farm-to-family food boxes, face masks, socks, books, and more, said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca.
"With COVID-19 still prevalent in our community, we will also be offering vaccinations for those who are 12 years and older. Those who are under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccination," Baca said.
All interested children must register at the following link in order to participate:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5000-backpack-giveaway-tickets-160045326881
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.