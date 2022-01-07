The huge demand for COVID-19 testing remains high in San Bernardino County as the surge caused by the Omicron variant continues.
“County-facilitated testing sites continue to operate at a high capacity in all parts of the county with extended hours of operation,” the county said in a news release on Jan. 7.
County-run sites alone have been testing an average of 7,000 to 8,000 residents each day, the news release said.
In Fontana, throngs of residents wanting to get tested have been seen at the Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue, where testing takes place Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.
Appointments open the Friday before each week. Appointments for PCR tests are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Due to current testing demand, walk-ins will experience long wait lines.
All county-operated testing sites now provide free over-the-counter (OTC) antigen test kits to individuals who live or work in the county (proof of residency or employment required). OTC antigen test kits offer results in as little as 10 minutes. Each kit contains two tests. There is a limit of one test kit per person.
The county is now partnering with non-profit organizations, community-based agencies, government agencies, cities, private schools and nursing homes to provide the OTC kits to ensure that there is greater availability throughout the county.
The county encourages residents to visit one of the county test sites if they are having trouble finding test kits elsewhere. Residents can visit sbcovid19.com/rapidtest to find online or local retail options.
“Please do not visit an Emergency Room or Urgent Care for COVID-19 testing unless you are experiencing severe or worsening symptoms,” the county said.
----- THE FONTANA Unified School District is also offering testing for the general public.
During the week of Jan. 3-7, when schools were still not in session due to the winter break, the line for testing at the district office remained constant from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the wait time was about 1-2 hours, said Michael Garcia, the public information officer for the FUSD.
“Next week (Jan. 10-14), we will resume our regular extended hours and reopen the middle and high school testing locations to accommodate our returning students and staff, as well as the public,” Garcia said.
FUSD students and employees can register for testing at www.testfontana.com. Community members who are not FUSD students or employees may register for testing at https://www.covidclinic.org/fusd/
This month, the FUSD is also planning to provide free, at-home COVID-19 tests for students as part of a statewide effort to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in schools.
