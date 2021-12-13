Thousands of local residents had lots of enjoyment attending the Fontana Christmas Parade and Festival of Winter on Dec. 11.
People lined the streets in the downtown area on a beautiful and sunny morning to watch 84 entries take part in the parade in the downtown area. The event had a theme of "Gingerbread Lane."
Then the festival at Miller Park provided a wide range of free entertainment, including opportunities to slide down a hill of snow.
A concert by fan favorite Neon Nation, a band which plays music from the 1980s, was one of the highlights.
The parade was organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana and the festival was coordinated by the City of Fontana.
