Three children were injured during an incident at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department's Open House on April 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place at about 10:30 a.m. at 10510 Civic Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga, where a bounce house was being provided for children.
During the event, a Sheriff’s Aviation helicopter was landing on the rooftop helipad of the station when the downdraft from the helicopter caused several canopies and the bounce house to lift off the ground.
As a result, three children were transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment, the Sheriff's Department said.
One child who was inside the bounce house did not require medical transport.
The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, working in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration.
