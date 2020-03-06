Three Fontana Police Department officers were sworn in during the City Council meeting on Feb. 25.
Steven Gomez, Mark Tucker, and Zachary Bloom took the oath during a ceremony conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Armendarez.
Gomez worked for about three years as a community service officer in Fontana and is now a police officer, said Chief Billy Green.
Tucker came to Fontana as a lateral officer from the Colton Police Department.
Green introduced Bloom and said: "His father (retired Lt. George Bloom) was my first field sergeant when I came to the Fontana Police Department."
