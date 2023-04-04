Three Fontana residents were honored as Inland Empire “Women of Distinction” during a recent event coordinated by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Colton).
Sonia Boggust, Jessica Estrada, and Helen Neri were praised by Reyes as part of the 7th Annual Woman of the Year ceremony in the 50th District.
• Boggust has been a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy for 10 years. During that time, she has worked in the county jail system, the mountain communities served by the Twin Peaks Station, and the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. While assigned to the Crimes Against Children Division, she investigated significant allegations of crimes against children and was later recognized by her supervisor for her efforts. Her positive attitude and strong work ethic has made her one of the most respected deputies at her station.
• Estrada was one of 100 digital creators from across the country selected to participate in the NASA Social at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the historic launch of Artemis I. She was chosen due to her creativity in expressing life through art, lofi music, poetry, and photography. She has worked in higher education institutions for more than 16 years and is currently serving at UC Riverside as the assistant director of education for the new Californians For All College Corps program.
• Neri is a strong advocate on behalf of parents who have children with disabilities. She is the mother of four children, including one who has cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities. Her support group, “Angeles Especiales,” helps 600 families by giving up-to-date information about different services that can be provided for their children, and she also coordinates social activities and recreational events during the year. She also is involved in a religious education program which is supported by the Diocese of San Bernardino and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A total of 22 women received recognition during the event, including Annette Chavez Macias, who was named Woman of the Year. Macias, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, is the executive communications writer for Inland Empire Health Plan in addition to being the author of two novels.
The other honorees were Liliani Adriani, Esther Chong, Michelle Decker, Nancy Dediemar, Brenda Dowdy, Paula Flores, Dee Goins, Susan Gomez, Nicole M. Holmes, Dr. Carol Lee, Elizabeth McSwain, Farah Mohamed, Destiny Owen, Roxanne Rios, Kristin Washington, Dr. Amy Young, Stephanie Santoyo, and Rosa Martha Zarate Macias.
“With so many remarkable women in our district, the 22 women I honored this year represent the rich diversity of the Inland Empire’s communities and contributions,” said Reyes at the event. “They have dedicated their passion and energy to science, safety, community development, healthcare and more. In turn, I am dedicating this Woman’s History Month to them.”
Linda Dominguez, the chief of external relations for the Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council, addressed the honorees as the event’s guest speaker.
