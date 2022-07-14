Three City of Fontana employees were honored as the Community Services Department’s Employees of the Year during the City Council meeting on July 12.
These employees received awards for their excellent work during the past year, said Acting Community Services Director Daniel Schneider:
• Cable Television Operations Assistant Albert Sida, who started out as a part-time employee in 2006 and became full-time in 2015. He fulfills many important duties, including operating cameras, editing, and creating graphics for KFON Channel 3.
• Community Services Coordinator Andrew Solares, who oversees the Fontana After School Program. He was instrumental in getting the program running smoothly again following the end of COVID-19 restrictions.
• Community Services Coordinator Tara Savage, who has been a valuable contributor to the city for 25 years. She is in charge of the popular summer camps and helped bring back the city’s recreational programs to in-person status.
Administrative Technician Christina Enriquez also was one of the Employees of the Year, but she was not at the meeting and will be honored at a later date.
