Three juveniles who may have been involved in jewelry store robberies were arrested after a pursuit in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 15 at about 4:54 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Marygold avenues, Fontana officers located a vehicle that was used in robberies on Sept. 14 in Riverside County, said Public Information Officer Steven Reed. The vehicle immediately fled and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle traveled east through the city until it came to a deadend on Kempster Avenue, north of San Bernardino Avenue, where the occupants immediately foot bailed from the vehicle.
The three suspects, including the driver, were detained after foot pursuits and the assistance of the Eagle 1 helicopter.
