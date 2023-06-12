Three kittens were saved by firefighters who were responding to a house fire in Fontana on June 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
One resident was displaced by the fire, but no injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.
The incident occurred at 7:35 a.m. in the 8800 block of Redwood Avenue in the western area of Fontana, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters arrived within four minutes of dispatch to find smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. Arriving crews initiated an aggressive attack, working to suppress the blaze and search the home for potential victims.
Firefighters on the roof performed vertical ventilation, which assisted in limiting the fire’s spread and increasing survivability inside the structure.
Within 10 minutes of arrival, firefighters were successful in knocking the fire down and completing searches of the home, during which time they located and rescued the kittens.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
