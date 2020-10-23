Three southbound lanes of the Interstate 15 Freeway north of Fontana will be closed due to road renovation during the upcoming weekend, according to Caltrans.
The 55-hour weekend lane closures will take place Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 25 at noon on southbound I-15 from Glen Helen Parkway in Devore to Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana.
All but one lane will be closed during the work hours to allow the contractor to replace pavement slabs in the No. 3 lane. One lane will remain open for traffic.
The southbound I-15 Glen Helen Parkway on ramp and Sierra Avenue off ramp will be closed. The southbound Glen Helen Parkway and Sierra Avenue on ramps will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.