Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 162 electrical breaker switches from a construction site in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On May 27 at about 3:39 a.m., police received a call from a person who saw three subjects on camera lurking around newly constructed homes in the 5400 block of Delaney Way in the northern area of Fontana.
Officers converged on the area and stopped a white Toyota Sequoia leaving the construction site. The three occupants were detained and the stolen electrical breaker switches, valued at about $13,770, were located inside the vehicle, police said.
Management personnel for the construction site responded and the stolen property was returned to the owner.
The company has 14 housing construction sites in Fontana. The sites have experienced breaker switch thefts for the past three months and the company has been working closely with police to apprehend the thieves.
Christian Ware, 24, of Bullhead, AZ and Anthony Slater, 31 and Bradley Morris, 30, both of Fontana, were arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy. All three suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center.
