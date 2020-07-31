Because of Caltrans road work, three northbound lanes of the Interstate 15 Freeway in the Fontana area will be closed this weekend, causing traffic delays.
The Pavement Rehabilitation Project is continuing on I-15 from Sierra Avenue in the far northern tip of Fontana to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore. Construction work will take place to replace the bridge approach and departure slabs.
The work and lane closures begin on Friday, July 31 at 11 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. The northbound I-15 lanes No. 1, 2, and 3 will be closed. One lane will remain open for traffic. There will be no ramp closures.
To stay informed about roadwork in the Inland Empire, visit Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts or see Facebook and Twitter.
