Three officers and one corporal from the Fontana Police Department were honored recently for saving the life of a man who was attempting to commit suicide.
Officers Taylor Hart, Mark Ruff, and Chad Ebli and Corporal Christopher Romo were named the P.D.’s Employees of the Month for August.
The incident occurred on Aug. 7 at about 1:15 p.m., when dispatch received a call from a woman asking officers to check on the welfare of her ex-husband. The caller said her ex-husband (identified only as Michael), who lived at the residence, was threatening to commit suicide.
Hart, Ruff, Ebli, and Romo all responded to the location and spoke with the woman over the phone to gain more information about Michael. Then they approached the house in order to conduct a welfare check.
Hart and Romo were standing near a detached garage and observed the roll up door was opened by about a foot. Hart looked underneath and observed Michael with a rope around his neck and hanging from the rafters. The officers entered the garage in an attempt to rescue Michael.
Hart saw that Michael still had signs of life and cut him down from the rafters while Romo requested paramedics respond. Ruff assessed Michael and observed him turning blue. Michael did not have a pulse but was attempting to breathe every 15-25 seconds.
Romo instructed officers to perform CPR. Ebli immediately started CPR while Ruff returned to his patrol unit to grab an Ambu (artificial manual breathing unit) bag. Hart noticed the rope was tied tightly around Michael’s neck, limiting oxygen to the brain, and utilized his pocketknife to cut off the rope. Once the rope was removed, both Ebli and Ruff performed CPR.
After several minutes of CPR, Michael started to show signs of life, his pulse returned, and he began to breathe on his own. Paramedics arrived and transported him to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.
“These four officers worked well together and remained calm under pressure. There is no doubt that their calmness allowed them to save Michael’s life,” said Police Chief Billy Green. “This was truly a coordinated effort amongst the four officers who each brought a different level of experience and expertise to the situation. The combined experience and expertise allowed them to assess the situation quickly and determine an appropriate response. If not for these officers and their response, Michael’s family would be morning the loss of a loved one versus being able to celebrate another day with him. They should be commended for their dedication of the citizens of Fontana, dedication to their chosen profession, and for a job well done.”
----- IN ADDITION, Curran Mitchell, a records specialist, was also named an Employee of the Month for August.
Mitchell was nominated for the honor because of her work ethic and dedication to the unit, Green said, adding that she consistently performs her duties very well.
In July, Mitchell completed 376 of the 2,319 reports generated during the month. She completed 50 more cases than her peers even though data entry was her primary task only six days in July.
