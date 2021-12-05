Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Dec. 4, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Two individuals were arrested for DUI (alcohol) and one individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant, police said.
The checkpoint was held on Citrus Avenue, north of Foothill Boulevard, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 21 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 1,124 vehicles were contacted.
The Fontana P.D. will hold another checkpoint later this month.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
