Three people, including a Fontana resident, were arrested after a huge indoor marijuana grow was found in Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 15, deputies from the Perris Station Problem Oriented Policing Team learned of an illegal indoor residential marijuana grow operating at a location in the 3000 block of Kalei Court in Perris. The investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant for the property, and the search warrant was served on Sept. 24.
During the service of the warrant, 40-year-old Vuong Vo of Fontana, 41-year-old Chau Nguyen of Monterey Park, and 40-year-old Khoi Dinh of Chino Hills were detained inside the residence.
A search of the property yielded 795 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, 57 pounds of processed marijuana, and more than $12,000 in U.S. currency. All marijuana plants were subsequently eradicated from the property, and all U.S. currency was collected for asset forfeiture.
All three suspects were later booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on a charge of illegal marijuana cultivation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Maldonado at the Perris Station by calling (951) 210-1077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.