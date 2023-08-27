Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint took place in the northbound lanes of Citrus Avenue, north of Hawthorne Avenue.
There were two DUI alcohol arrests along with one misdemeanor warrant arrest.
A total of 1,475 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 51 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
There were 21 citations and seven impounds, and 13 vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
