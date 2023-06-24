Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on June 23, but none of the arrests were related to DUI charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The suspects were all arrested because they had outstanding warrants, police said.
The checkpoint was held in the westbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard at Hemlock Avenue from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 33 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 2,360 vehicles were contacted.
Another DUI checkpoint was scheduled to take place in Fontana on Saturday, June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.