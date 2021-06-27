Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on June 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Two individuals were arrested for DUI (one alcohol and one alcohol/drug combo) and an additional arrest was made for possession of a firearm during the event, which took place at Sierra and Technology from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The checkpoint was a joint operation as the San Bernardino Police Department collaborated with the Fontana P.D.
Thirty drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 1,567 vehicles were contacted.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
