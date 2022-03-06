Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on March 5, but none of the arrests were related to a DUI charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Two individuals were arrested for their outstanding warrants and one individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance during the checkpoint, which was held on Sierra Avenue, just north of Baseline Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Thirty-one drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed and 2,804 vehicles were contacted during the event.
The Fontana P.D. will hold additional checkpoints over the next few months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
