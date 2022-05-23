Three persons were hospitalized after their car was hit by an alleged drunk driver in northern Fontana on May 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 9:35 p.m., a vehicle allegedly ran a red light at Sierra and Baseline avenues and collided with a car that had a family of three persons inside.
Driver Alejandro Silva Perales, 27, fled the scene northbound, and officers were able to locate him and detain him, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
"Silva exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. Silva had minor abrasions as a result of the traffic collision. Silva also had a warrant for resisting arrest," Delair said.
The three family members were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
