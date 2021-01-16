Three persons were injured in a four-vehicle collision in Fontana on Jan. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the collision, which took place in the area of Citrus and Randall avenues.
Three persons were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Officer Kevin Anderson.
One of the drivers, identified as Javier Enciso, 29, was arrested on a DUI charge, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.