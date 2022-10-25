Three persons were killed in a wrong-way collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Fontana on Oct. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 11:40 p.m. just south of Sierra Avenue and involved a car heading northbound in the southbound lanes struck a car that was traveling southbound.
One of the cars caught fire, trapping two people inside. One person who was trapped inside the other car also died in the crash.
All lanes of the southbound I-15 were closed for several hours while the CHP’s investigation took place. The lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.
