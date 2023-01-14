Three persons died and three more people were injured in a wrong-way collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 14, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6:34 a.m., a 23-year-old man from Fontana was driving a 2012 Ford eastbound in the westbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the freeway, just west of Citrus Avenue.
As the Ford passed Citrus, it collided into a 2001 Lexus occupied by a 43-year-old man (the driver) and four passengers, a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, all from Highland, driving westbound in the No. 2 lane.
As a result of this collision, the driver of the Ford and the driver of the Lexus succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The remaining three passengers of the Lexus sustained major injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
The cause of this crash is under investigation. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area is handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is urged to call (909) 980-3994.
