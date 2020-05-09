The coronavirus has caused much sadness throughout the world, but it has been particularly devastating for one local family.
Three relatives died from COVID-19 and one more person remains hospitalized, according to a recent GoFundMe post by Fontana resident Rocio Serrano.
"None of us expected any family members to pass away, let alone three of them in a matter of a month," Serrano wrote.
A cousin, uncle, and grandfather, all members of the Chavez-Serrano family, tragically could not survive the coronavirus.
"At the beginning of March we had received bad news, that an uncle of ours had gone to the hospital due to high fever, he tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately he is still on a ventilator with no improvement," Serrano wrote.
"Two days later, a second uncle had breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital. We were told he was finally getting better and that he was off the ventilator."
However, on May 6, Pablo Antonio Chavez passed away due to COVID-19.
"On April 11, we received more bad news. Our grandpa was admitted to the hospital because he was having breathing problems. Unfortunately, Antonio Chavez passed away on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19," Serrano wrote.
"A day before our grandpa died, on April 14, 2020, we received the most shocking unexpected horrible news that our cousin Octavio Chavez passed away all of a sudden that same day due to COVID-19."
Serrano was very thankful that more than $8,000 had been raised through GoFundMe to help pay for the family's expenses.
