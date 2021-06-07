Three persons, including a woman from Fontana, were arrested after a suspected illegal gambling operation was found in Chino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 2 at 11 a.m., deputies from the Multiple Enforcement Team assigned to the Chino Hills Station, along with members of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 11000 block of San Felipe Avenue in the unincorporated area of Chino.
As a result of the search warrant, the suspected illegal gambling establishment was located.
Evidence was collected, and two subjects operating the establishment were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Jesse Bolinger, a 25-year-old resident of Chino, was booked for allegedly operating illegal gambling, and Orlando Garcia Ordaz, a 26-year-old resident of Pomona, was booked for allegedly operating illegal gambling and possession of controlled substances.
Athena Acevas, a 32-year-old Fontana resident, was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant for willful cruelty to child, the Sheriff's Department said.
