Three people who were in a stolen vehicle were apprehended in Fontana on July 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:53 p.m., Fontana officers discovered the stolen Kia Optima in the area of Citrus and Randall avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it immediately entered an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Citrus, and the occupants quickly fled on foot.
Following a brief foot pursuit, the juvenile driver, a juvenile passenger, and an adult passenger identified as Jonathan Arredondo, 20, were apprehended without any issues, Romero said.
During the foot pursuit, the juvenile driver discarded a handgun, which was later recovered by the officers. The juvenile driver was subsequently arrested and booked at juvenile hall, while the juvenile passenger received a citation and was released to his mother at the scene. Arredondo was arrested and later released with a citation from the Fontana P.D. jail.
The stolen vehicle was returned to its registered owner at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.