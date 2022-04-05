Three students from the Etiwanda School District, including two who attend Heritage Intermediate School in Fontana, were among the top finishers in the 2nd Annual Spelling Bee hosted by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools on March 23.
Shrey Parikh, a 4th grader from John L. Golden Elementary School in the Etiwanda School District, was named first place champion.
Shrey will advance to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, where he will compete against more than 200 other students.
In addition to being an avid reader, Shrey speaks several languages, including three Indian dialects. His wide variety of interests also includes playing instruments, such as piano and ukulele, and playing sports.
Golden Elementary School Principal Jeff Sipos described Shrey as well-rounded in all subjects, which he said makes him an outstanding student representative of his school, district and the county.
Shrey competed against 20 other third through eighth grade students from 18 different elementary, middle, charter and private schools.
Jupharnoor Singh, a 7th grader at Heritage Intermediate School, took second place, and Srikanth Satheesh Kumar, a 6th grader at Heritage, came in sixth place.
Winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on March 25.
“I celebrate all of our Spelling Bee participants who put in hours of hard work and dedication,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “These students did a remarkable job representing their school districts. I would like to congratulate our Spelling Bee champion who will now represent San Bernardino County on the national stage.”
Actor LeVar Burton will host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29 through June 3, in National Harbor, Maryland.
