Three suspects from San Bernardino were arrested for allegedly committing several robberies in Fontana and other cities, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 29, a victim reported a robbery in the parking lot at 16421 Sierra Lakes Parkway. On Jan. 29, an additional robbery occurred in the parking lot of Walmart in Fontana. Following that incident, the Fontana P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) began conducting follow-up.
The suspects involved in the Walmart robbery were found to have allegedly committed the previous robbery in Sierra Lakes and additional robberies in Redlands, Yucaipa and Rialto, police said.
Based on the investigation, three suspects were taken into custody -- Wakeen Canty, 27; Cyndelle Arias, 33; and Lila Downs, 25.
A search warrant was authored and served at 2000 E. Block of 17th Street in San Bernardino and evidence tying the suspects to each robbery was located, police said.
The suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
