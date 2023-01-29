Three suspects were arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 26 just before 3 p.m., Fontana officers were dispatched to Lupita's Jewelers in the 11000 block of Sierra Avenue. They found that suspects had entered the store, smashed the displays with hammers, and stole numerous items.
The suspects fled the scene in a tan Hyundai sedan with its plates covered by yellow towels.
Officer Bermudez located the vehicle in the Rancho Avenue and Valley Boulevard area in Colton. After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle pulled over. A felony traffic stop was conducted at Bordwell and Olive, and all four subjects in the vehicle were detained without incident.
Three suspects were found to be allegedly involved in the robbery. One of the detained was found to be not involved and released. The suspects were identified as Jaylen Voss (20), Kani Harris (21), and Kenneth Mosley (24).
The victim identified the suspects in the field. Stolen items from the store were in the vehicle and the suspects' person, police said. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Fontana P.D.
During the investigation, officers discovered that the same suspects had allegedly been involved in an attempted robbery and robbery in Redlands days prior. Detectives from the Redlands Police Department interviewed the suspects at Fontana P.D. The suspects were then transported and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
